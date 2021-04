Two quakes were recorded early Thursday morning in the sea near the island of Nisyros, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens’ National Observatory.

The first, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the area shortly before 1 a.m. while the second, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.33 a.m.

The quakes’ epicentre was located 13 and 14 km south of Nisyros, respectively, and roughly 350 km east-southeast of Athens.

[ANA]