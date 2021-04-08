NEWS

Justice Ministry allows Venezuela Embassy assets seizure

The Justice Ministry has allowed the seizure of assets at the Venezuelan embassy in Athens to compensate sexual harassment victims of the former ambassador.

This means that Xenia Bouzaranidou, an employee of the embassy who was sexually harassed by the then Venezuelan ambassador to Athens, Franklin Gonzalez, will be able to execute a decision by an Athens Court on March 5, 2019 which awarded her 32,109.83 euros.

The assets seizure will proceed provided that the embassy’s operation is not hindered in accordance with international law, the Justice Ministry said.

The case of another alleged victim Stamatia M. has not been adjudicated due to the pandemic.

In total, five female employees at the embassy reported they had been sexually harassed eight years ago by the then ambassador.

 

Justice
