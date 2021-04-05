ex-minister-of-justice-to-testify-in-novartis-case

The investigation into the Novartis bribery case can now continue after the prosecutor in charge recovered from the coronavirus.

Konstantina Alevizopoulou will continue examining prosecutors and politicians in the case, including Stavros Kontonis, a SYRIZA MP and former justice minister from 2016 to 2018, who will testify on April 9.

Greek-Israeli businessman Sabby Mionis, who has accused Dimitris Papangelopoulos, a former alternate justice minister in the SYRIZA government (2015-19), of seeking to incriminate political opponents during the Novartis investigation, will testify on April 22.

Ten political figures were implicated in an alleged kickbacks scheme on the basis of testimonies by three protected witnesses. The investigation, which could lead to a trial by a special court composed of Supreme Court and Council of State judges, still has several months to go, Kathimerini understands.