ten-people-injured-in-suspected-migrant-van-crash

Ten people in a suspected migrant smuggling vehicle were injured in a crash in Edessa, northern Greece, in the early hours of Friday, the Athens-Macedonia News Agency has said.

The van crashed through the protective railing on the Edessa-Thessaloniki highway and flipped over while trying to elude police after failing to pull over when flagged down at a checkpoint, according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 21-year-old Syrian national, was among the 10 people who were taken to a local hospital, the ANA-MPA reported, without specifying the extent of their injuries.