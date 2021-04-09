President extends condolences over death of Prince Philip 

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, and the British public following the death of Prince Philip on Friday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades. I extend my warm condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the Royal Family and the British people,” she tweeted.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.