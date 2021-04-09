NEWS

President extends condolences over death of Prince Philip 

president-extends-condolences-over-death-of-prince-philip
[Reuters]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, and the British public following the death of Prince Philip on Friday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades. I extend my warm condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the Royal Family and the British people,” she tweeted. 

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them. 

Death
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

UK’s Prince Philip dies, aged 99

police-investigation-under-way-into-mystery-death-of-covid-19-patient
NEWS

Police investigation under way into mystery death of Covid-19 patient

three-workers-die-of-electrocution-in-evia
NEWS

Three workers die of electrocution in Evia

man-kills-himself-with-hand-grenade
NEWS

Man kills himself with hand grenade

elderly-woman-hit-and-killed-by-train-in-athens
NEWS

Elderly woman hit and killed by train in Athens

footage-from-crash-outside-parliament
NEWS

Footage from crash outside Parliament