pm-sends-condolences-over-the-death-of-prince-philip

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences over the death of Prince Philip by sharing a photo of his letter to Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter on Friday.

“On behalf of the people of Greece, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the sad news of the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” began the statement.

“His Royal Highness gave dedicated service to the Crown, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth over many decades. His contribution to public life, to the charities he served, and his work with young people, will be great missed,” it concluded, praising the expansive public presence of the royal consort.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday at the age of 99.