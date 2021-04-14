new-rules-governing-strike-action

In case of a strike at a state-controlled company (DEKO), a third of the employees should work as security personnel so that it continues to operate, according to a draft law by the Labor Ministry which is expected to be put to public consultation and then be submitted to Parliament within May.

This obligation, Kathimerini understands, rests with the trade union organization responsible for the declaration of the strike.

According to experts, this provision mainly concerns companies whose operation is critical for society as a whole, the state, local authorities and legal entities under public law.

The same law will also contain provisions stating which unions have the right to exercise labor action.

In addition, it will prohibit occupations of business premises and the blocking of entrances during strike action.

What’s more it characterizes the use of psychological and physical coercion of company staff by strikers as unlawful. In particular, trade unions must ensure and facilitate free access to work, protecting the right of workers who are not striking to come and go unhindered.

Provisions regarding trade union registers are a source of friction between the government and main opposition SYRIZA. More specifically, trade unions are obliged to frequently update registers, register digital books and also keep minutes of meetings or public general assemblies etc.

The possibility of electronic voting is also foreseen for board meetings, appointments and general meetings. For their part, employers are also obliged to create an electronic bulletin board, where trade unions will be able to electronically inform their members about their decisions and actions.

It will also be incumbent on unions to warn employers 24 hours before the strike action begins.