Beaches open Sat, earlier than expected

Organized beaches will open this Saturday, May 8, a week earlier than expected, officials from the General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced Wednesday.

The decision was made following the recommendation of the committee of experts advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic.

The protocol for attendance at the beaches, including maximum number of persons allowed, distancing, requirements and activities will be announced by Friday.

On the same day, restrictions on the number of customers in shops with an area of 500 square meters will be relaxed.

These moves are part of the fast opening of activities the government wants to see done in May to help restart the economy after six months of the second pandemic lockdown.

The linchpin of this opening is the official start of the tourist season on May 15, a season which the government is very eager to see succeed as tourism accounts for about a fifth of Greece’s GDP and impacts, directly or indirectly, over a million jobs.

Some courts, mainly administrative, will open on Monday, May 10, and so will schools, from kindergarten to junior high school level (up to Grade 9). Senior high schools have already opened.

No final decisions have been taken regarding domestic travel across regions. There were indications this may happen along with the opening in tourism. Some officials are mulling the idea of requiring of travelers negative self-tests for the coronavirus or a certificate attesting they have completed vaccination.