greece-aims-to-vaccinate-all-adults-by-early-july

Greek health authorities aim to vaccinate all adults against Covid-19 with at least one dose by early July, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday.

“The target … is for all adults to be able to find vaccines and to be vaccinated by end-June to early July,” provided there are no delays in the delivery of jabs, he told a regular press briefing on the pandemic, expressing his confidence in the accelerating pace of the unfolding national vaccination program.

With over 100,000 inoculations reached on Wednesday alone, the minister said that some 2.3 million vaccine doses are expected to be administered in the month of May, thus surpassing the 5-million mark at the end of the month.

But despite an apparent improvement in the country’s epidemiological profile, the current rolling average of new daily infections stands at 1,776 with 20,000 active infections nationally, he said.

The median age of new infections stands at 43 years, while the positivity rate stands at 4.6 pct.

The government plans to unveil the specifics of a public health plan for Greek islands in the coming days.