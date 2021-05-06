Covid-19 tests conducted in Evros village after dozens test positive 

Greek health authorities were conducting free rapid tests for the detection of the novel coronavirus in northeastern Greece after dozens of locals in two villages tested positive this week.

Local media reported on Thursday that at least 25 people have been infected in Kastanies and Ormenio, in the regional unit of Evros.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) dispatched mobile units in Kastanies to get a clearer picture of the outbreak. An announcement by the regional authorities said the tests would be condcuted in Kastanies.

Local media also reported that the likely source of the outbreak was a local priest who git infected and spread it to the community. Last week Greeks ceebrated Orthodox Easter.