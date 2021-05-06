greece-remains-green-in-positivity-index

Greece can draw some optimism from the latest weekly maps of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) which has it “green” in terms of the Covid-19 positivity index (below 4%).

Greece is in the top level in Europe in terms of testing (with more than 5,000 tests per 100,000 inhabitants).

In the composite index, which plots coronavirus cases over the previous 14 days, the rate of tests and positivity, Greece remains “orange,” with the Aegean and Ionian islands, as well as most of the Peloponnese “yellow.”

ECDC maps are based on data submitted by European Union member-states to the European System of Surveillance (TESSy).