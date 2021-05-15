NEWS

President: Greece respects peaceful coexistence, rejects unacceptable demands

[Presidency/ANA-MPA]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited the northeastern border region of Evros on Saturday where she inspected the construction of the border fence seperating Greece and Turkey.

“Greece respects the peaceful coexistence, good neighborly relations and international law, but at the same time does not accept unacceptable demands and threats from anyone,” she said.

Sakellaropoulou visited a military outpost in the area of Nea Vyssa where she talked to the officers, soldiers and members of Frontex.

[PM's Office]
Nurse Giorgos Haros (left) hands coast guard officers parcels of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against Covid-19 at the port of Naxos before their departure to the tiny Aegean islands of Iraklia and Schinoussa, Greece, on Thursday. A vaccination program for the Greek islands is being accelerated to cover all local residents by the end of June as authorities relax restrictions for the tourism season. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, as he welcomes her at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, May 13, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
[ANA-MPA]
