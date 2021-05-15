President: Greece respects peaceful coexistence, rejects unacceptable demands

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited the northeastern border region of Evros on Saturday where she inspected the construction of the border fence seperating Greece and Turkey.

“Greece respects the peaceful coexistence, good neighborly relations and international law, but at the same time does not accept unacceptable demands and threats from anyone,” she said.

Sakellaropoulou visited a military outpost in the area of Nea Vyssa where she talked to the officers, soldiers and members of Frontex.