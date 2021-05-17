NEWS

Dendias meets Palestinian envoy amid escalating violence in Israel-Palestinian conflict

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the Ambassador of Palestine Marwan Toubassi at the foreign ministry on Monday to discuss “recent developments in the region,” according to a post on his official Twitter account.

No further details were available on what was discussed.

The meeting comes amid fierce fighting between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, which have so far claimed the lives of at least 198 Palestinians, including 58 children and 35 women, with 1,300 people wounded, Reuters reported.

Eight people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks launched from Gaza, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier. 

 

