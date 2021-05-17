Dendias traveling to Israel, Palestinian territories on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Tuesday, amid escalating violence between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip.

Dendias will meet with Israeli and Palestinian counterparts Gabi Ashkenazi and Riyad al-Maliki. During his visit he will also see Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

The minister will also participate in the urgent video talks between European Union foreign ministers on developments in the region.

On the same day, Dendias will travel to Jordan for talks with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and on Thursday he will visit Cairo to meet with counterpart Sameh Shoukry.