new-online-platform-for-booking-appointments-with-interior-ministry-agencies

The Interior Ministry is launching a new online platform for digitally booking appointments (iRantevou) to facilitate interactions between government agencies and the public, as part of a wider effort to modernize Greece’s public sector.

Visitors to the site can search for the agency or authority they seek an appointment with, be informed of the necessary paperwork they need to have, and choose a date and time that is convenient. They will also be able to cancel or move the appointment to a more suitable time.

Currently, the online platform has been implemented for the Special Registry and can be found at https://rantevou.ypes.gr.

The ministry aims to gradually expand the platform to cover other government services.