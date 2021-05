Police authorities said on Tuesday that they had arrested a 55-year-old Greek man last week as he tried to smuggle 58 kilograms of cannabis from Spain by truck to Greece via Italy.

The 55-year-old was arrested on May 19 as he tried to smuggle his cargo into Greece at the port of Patra in western Greece. A total of 54.6 kilos of cannabis and 3.8 kilos of hashish was confiscated.

The man appeared before an Athens public prosecutor.