two-women-rescued-unharmed-from-car-crash

An operation to locate a missing mother and a daughter in Northern Greece ended with the two being rescued unharmed from their crashed car by the Fire Department.

The vehicle had crashed into a difficult to reach ravine by the road. The two women, aged 51 and 36, were conscious and have been taken to the General Hospital of Katerini.

The rescue operation took place on the road connecting Katerini-Elassona as the car swerved, for yet unknown reasons, off the road and crashed into a ravine that, according to information released by the Fire Department, has a depth of 400 meters.

The two women had been declared missing by the mother’s sister and the search was centered in the surrounding area following a trace of their cell phones.