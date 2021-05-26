NEWS

Two women rescued unharmed from car crash

two-women-rescued-unharmed-from-car-crash
[Intime News]

An operation to locate a missing mother and a daughter in Northern Greece ended with the two being rescued unharmed from their crashed car by the Fire Department.

The vehicle had crashed into a difficult to reach ravine by the road. The two women, aged 51 and 36, were conscious and have been taken to the General Hospital of Katerini.

The rescue operation took place on the road connecting Katerini-Elassona as the car swerved, for yet unknown reasons, off the road and crashed into a ravine that, according to information released by the Fire Department, has a depth of 400 meters.

The two women had been declared missing by the mother’s sister and the search was centered in the surrounding area following a trace of their cell phones.

 

Health
READ MORE
[EPA]
NEWS

Plan in the works to get vaccines to the housebound

[Wilfredo Lee/AP]
NEWS

Two blood clotting incidents linked to vaccine, EOF says

city-of-athens-to-launch-anti-smoking-campaign
NEWS

City of Athens to launch anti-smoking campaign

debate-on-mandatory-shots-for-health-workers-deferred
NEWS

Debate on mandatory shots for health workers deferred

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Current Covid vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

eu-to-present-to-wto-plan-to-boost-vaccine-production
NEWS

EU to present to WTO plan to boost vaccine production