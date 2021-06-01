anti-smoking-target-set

On the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that the government is committed to help reduce the number of smokers in Greece by at least 30% by 2025.

In a social media post, Mitsotakis said the relevant laws and smoking restrictions introduced have already ushered in a new reality, proving that “we can change the habits that harm us and those around us.”

“The 21 actions of the state against tobacco are not enough. It is also necessary to change our daily behavior so that by 2025, smokers in Greece are reduced by at least 30%,” he said, referring to a national action plan against smoking introduced in 2019.