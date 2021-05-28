NEWS

Health Ministry mulling incentives for new doctors to serve on islands

health-ministry-mulling-incentives-for-new-doctors-to-serve-on-islands

The Greek Health Ministry is preparing a bill to offer incentives to new doctors in the National Healthcare System to serve on islands or remote areas on the mainland, in a bid to improve available healthcare in isolated regions.

This will include financial, tax and educational incentives for the doctors’ families if they serve in the specific areas, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who was visiting the island of Syros, said on Friday.

In this way “it will become more appealing for a new doctor who finishes the Medical School and continues with his specialty training to serve on an island or a remote area on mainland Greece,” he said, adding that the legislation will be discussed with local authorities and all those involved.

Health
READ MORE
smoking-exacerbates-covid-symptoms-studies-show
NEWS

Smoking exacerbates Covid symptoms, studies show

experts-advise-mrna-shot-for-expectant-mothers
NEWS

Experts advise mRNA shot for expectant mothers

[Intime News]
NEWS

Two women rescued unharmed from car crash

[EPA]
NEWS

Plan in the works to get vaccines to the housebound

[Wilfredo Lee/AP]
NEWS

Two blood clotting incidents linked to vaccine, EOF says

city-of-athens-to-launch-anti-smoking-campaign
NEWS

City of Athens to launch anti-smoking campaign