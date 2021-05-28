health-ministry-mulling-incentives-for-new-doctors-to-serve-on-islands

The Greek Health Ministry is preparing a bill to offer incentives to new doctors in the National Healthcare System to serve on islands or remote areas on the mainland, in a bid to improve available healthcare in isolated regions.

This will include financial, tax and educational incentives for the doctors’ families if they serve in the specific areas, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who was visiting the island of Syros, said on Friday.

In this way “it will become more appealing for a new doctor who finishes the Medical School and continues with his specialty training to serve on an island or a remote area on mainland Greece,” he said, adding that the legislation will be discussed with local authorities and all those involved.