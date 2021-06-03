government-e-platforms-to-go-offline-for-upgrades-june-5-6

All government online platforms requiring logging in through the digital platform of Taxisnet will be out of order this weekend for upgrading, except for the vaccination appointments site, the e-Governance Ministry said on Wednesday.

From 6 a.m. on June 5 to noon on June 6, the sites that will be inaccessible include general gov.gr services, tax sites including sources of wealth income, insurance sites (e.g. EFKA), and sites accessible by state agencies themselves.

The emvolio.gov.gr site used to set appointments for vaccination will operate through a standby infrastructure.

The ministry’s General Secretariat of Information Systems for Public Administration said updating works are at the final stage. The upgrade was necessitated by the volume of rising demand, as there are over 280,000 logins on a daily basis by individuals, businesses and state agencies, and 145,000 calls for web services.

[ANA-MPA]