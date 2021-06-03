Bloomberg: Greece at 16th place in EU in vaccine uptake

Greece ranks 16th in the European Union in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations, with 35% of the population having received at least one dose against an EU average of 38.8%, and 20.1% being fully vaccinated, versus an EU average of18.8%, according to Bloomberg data.

Data from Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) have shown that Covid-related fatalities are on a downward trajectory, with health authorities confirming 23 new deaths on Wednesday from 27 on Tuesday, significantly lower than last week’s daily average of 40.