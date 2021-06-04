bill-aims-to-enhance-university-revenues-via-spin-offs

Incentives for the promotion of innovation and the increase of revenues of universities and research centers are included in a draft law that the Education and Development Ministries will put to public consultation in the coming days.

The new framework seeks to enhance innovation through spin-off companies of universities and research centers, while simplifying the procedures for their establishment and development.

The goal is the radical overhaul of the institutional framework for the operation of spin-off companies as it is currently considered fragmented, anachronistic and incomplete, and does not provide legal certainty, nor incentives.

The draft law clearly defines which companies qualify as spin-offs, what will be their object, how they will be assigned the exploitation of intellectual property and the process for their establishment.