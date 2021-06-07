hospitals-get-back-to-normal

The drop in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has relieved pressure on the national health system and allowed public hospitals to resume a semblance of normal activity, including surgeries that had been postponed during the third wave of the pandemic.

In two of Athens’ largest Athens hospitals, the Gennimatas and Sismanogleio, nearly 40% of the about 200 patient rooms dedicated to Covid-19 have been released to serve other patients.

The backlog of surgeries, meanwhile, is daunting: Evangelismos hospital alone has some 300 heart-related surgeries pending. Administrations hope to clear most of the backlog in all hospitals by the end of July.