Thunderstorms and hail on the way, weather services warn

As rain started to fall in northern Greece on Monday afternoon, the national weather service issued an emergency bulletin warning of strong downpours and hail in the regions of Macedonia and Thrace.

Volatile conditions are expected to last through Friday and possibly the weekend, bringing thunderstorms and lightning to many parts of the country, including the capital later in the week.

Macedonia and Thrace will continue to experience storms on Tuesday, along with Thessaly as the wet weather heads south, hitting the rest of the mainland and the Peloponnese on Wednesday and Thursday.

Similar warnings were also issued by the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service, which added that the worst of the storms will likely hit in the midday hours as a result of rising temperatures.

Both agencies advised residents to check their local forecasts before engaging in any potentially risky activities like farming, sailing or camping.