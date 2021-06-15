NEWS

Mobile application launched to facilitate blood donation

The National Blood Donor Registry has launched a new user-friendly mobile app aimed at making the process of blood donation easier for volunteers, but also for donation center professionals.

Designed by the Greek Research and Technology Network (Grnet) and available in Greek and English – though only for Android devices for the time being – the new app makes it easier for volunteer blood donors to register with the system, allows them to update their personal data and to see their history of donations, sends them updates of when they can donate again and answers frequently asked questions.

The app comes as the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Monday said that blood donations dropped by between 25% and 60% at the country’s hospitals last year.

Health Technology
