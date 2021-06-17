playgrounds-and-amusement-parks-next-in-line-to-open

Outdoor playgrounds, amusement parks and bazaars, along with spas and other wellness services, will be allowed to go back into operation as of Saturday, a government official confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s daily briefing, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias also announced the reopening of indoor movie theaters, though capacity will be restricted to 50% and patrons will have to show a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative self-test result at the door.

The government’s committee of experts has also agreed to a petition for people using gyms to be exempt from wearing a mask so long as they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, restrictions are also being eased at retail stores, which will, as of Saturday, be allowed to admit 1 person per 16 square meters of surface area instead of the current limit of 1 person per 25 sq.m.