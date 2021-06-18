NEWS

Husband of slain Caroline Crouch expected to face murder charges

husband-of-slain-caroline-crouch-expected-to-face-murder-charges

The husband of 20-year-old homicide victim Caroline Crouch, a young woman of British descent and the mother of one, was on Friday expected to face charges of murder when he appears before a public prosecutor in Athens.

Pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, is also expected to face a criminal charge of animal abuse for the killing of the family’s dog and lesser charges for giving false testimony to the police and casting suspicion on others for his actions.

The warrant issued for his arrest states that he is a flight risk due both to his profession and comfortable financial circumstances. He is also seen as as a risk for committing further crimes due to the way in which the victim was killed and the suspect’s attempt to misdirect police with fake evidence.

Greek police on Thursday issued a press release stating that the suspect confessed to killing his wife in their house in the suburb of Glyka Nera in Athens. The confession is believed to have happened after officers confronted him with evidence from the dead woman’s smart phone and his own mobile device that contradicted his own testimony regarding the alleged time of her death.

He had originally told police that his wife, whom he met when she was still a minor, was murdered by a gun-wielding gang of thieves that had broken into the couple’s home.

[ANA-MPA]

Crime
