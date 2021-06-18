NEWS

Germany removes France, Greece and parts of Spain from Covid risk list

germany-removes-france-greece-and-parts-of-spain-from-covid-risk-list
[Reuters]

Germany has removed popular summer holiday destinations France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of coronavirus risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.

This means that people entering Germany from these regions will no longer be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Belgium, the southern part of Denmark, Estonia, Jordan, Lithuania, three provinces in the Netherlands, Norway, the Palestinian Territories, several regions in Slovenia and St. Lucia were also removed from the risk list. [Reuters]

Travel Coronavirus
READ MORE
Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
NEWS

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

[Harry Nakos/AP]
NEWS

Restrictions on air travel extended to June 14

greece-remains-on-uk-s-amber-list
NEWS

Greece remains on UK’s ‘amber list’

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Ferry passengers must fill in health declaration form, ministry says

greece-starts-covid-certificate-pilot-run
NEWS

Greece starts Covid certificate pilot run

greek-platform-for-covid-certificate-to-go-live-tuesday
NEWS

Greek platform for Covid certificate to go live Tuesday