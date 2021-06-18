NEWS COVID BULLETIN

Covid-19 fatalities reach 20 on Friday as new cases drop to 469

[AP]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday reported 20 more deaths from Covid-19 and 469 new confirmed cases, taking the respective totals to 12,514 and 417,706.

Friday’s deaths are an increase from the previous day’s 16, but new cases were fewer compared with Thursday’s tally of 519.

The number of intubated Covid-19 patients also declined on Friday to 307 from 321, with hospital admissions inching up to 63 from 61 on Thursday.

According to EODY’s bulletin, the average age of Covid patients is 43 years old and of the victims of the novel coronavirus it is 78.

Of Friday’s 469 new cases, just two concerned people traveling into Greece, while central Athens accounted for 66 of the capital’s 210 confirmed cases.

