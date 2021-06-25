request-submitted-for-novartis-case-witnesses-to-be-identified

The investigation into the involvement of politicians in the Novartis scandal could take on a new twist after a request was submitted on Thursday for the lifting of the protection status for the witnesses, whose – so far unsubstantiated – complaints four year ago indicted 10 politicians.

The witnesses code-named “Kelesi” and “Maximos Sarafis” had alleged that the high-profile politicians took bribes from Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

The request for the removal of their protection was submitted to the judicial council of the Special Court by six politicians whose names were implicated by the specific protected witnesses.

The application is signed by former prime minister Antonis Samaras, former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, the former EU commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Movement for Change MP Andreas Loverdos.