NEWS

Request submitted for Novartis case witnesses to be identified

request-submitted-for-novartis-case-witnesses-to-be-identified

The investigation into the involvement of politicians in the Novartis scandal could take on a new twist after a request was submitted on Thursday for the lifting of the protection status for the witnesses, whose – so far unsubstantiated – complaints four year ago indicted 10 politicians.

The witnesses code-named “Kelesi” and “Maximos Sarafis” had alleged that the high-profile politicians took bribes from Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

The request for the removal of their protection was submitted to the judicial council of the Special Court by six politicians whose names were implicated by the specific protected witnesses.

The application is signed by former prime minister Antonis Samaras, former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, the former EU commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Movement for Change MP Andreas Loverdos.

Justice
READ MORE
manslaughter-sentences-for-kalamaria-mayor-and-official
NEWS

Manslaughter sentences for Kalamaria mayor and official

probe-ordered-into-leaks-of-murder-victim-s-journal
NEWS

Probe ordered into leaks of murder victim’s journal

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ruling on strike seen as legal milestone

organized-crime-cases-to-be-expedited-for-trial
NEWS

Organized crime cases to be expedited for trial

damning-audio-sheds-light-on-mati-fire-litigation
NEWS

Damning audio sheds light on Mati fire litigation

moria-camp-fire-trial-begins-for-four-defendants
NEWS

Moria camp fire trial begins for four defendants