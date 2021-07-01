NEWS

Digital travel pass comes into force in the EU

digital-travel-pass-comes-into-force-in-the-eu
[Intime News]

The new EU-wide travel pass, aiming to facilitate movement across the bloc during the pandemic, came into force on Thursday.

The Digital Covid Certificate — or Digital Green Certificate — is to be used as proof that travellers have been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from the disease.

Its aim is to enable people to travel more easily for work and travel in the EU by reducing paperwork and skipping quarantine.

The certificate is a temporary tool. Its use will be suspended when the World Health Organization (WHO) declares an end to the international health emergency caused by Covid-19.

Travel Tourism
