pm-reiterates-call-for-vaccination-in-visit-to-drama

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the public again to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, after the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Drama for the anniversary of the liberation of the city.

Speaking to residents of Drama who had gathered near the monument, he told them to “all get vaccinated”.

The Greek government is eager to increase the number of inoculations in the country which remain low for some age groups, in a bid to stave off a third wave of the pandemic which could be triggered by the spread of the delta variant and protect tourism.

This week, the government offered a pre-paid card of 150 euros to youngsters aged 18-25 to get at least one dose of a vaccine.