pending-pension-applications-falls-again-in-april

The number of pending pension applications fell for the seventh month in a row in April, despite the fact that new applications almost doubled that month, according to data from the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) released on Thursday.

Data from EFKA’s Atlas system showed that a total of 18,531 pension applications were completed in April, up from 7,071 in April 2020 and 10,633 in April 2019, an increase of 162 percent and 74 percent, respectively.

New pension applications totaled 13,058 in April, up from 6,545 in the same month last year.

The number of pending pension applications fell to 132,605 in April, from 137,915 in March and 170,280 in April last year.

[ANA-MPA]