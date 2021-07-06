police-find-missing-haidari-teen

A teenage girl who went missing in the western Athens suburb of Haidari a few days ago and was found by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) had fallen prey to a prostitution ring that trafficked women and underage girls via the internet, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police arrested a man of Albanian descent who allegedly held her illegally after communicating with her online.

The 17-year-old went missing on the night of June 3 and a day later, the Child’s Smile, an NGO that deals with children rights and welfare in Greece, was informed.

Following a court order the Child’s Smile issued an announcement and a police investigation was launched which led to her recovery.