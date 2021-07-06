NEWS

Golden Dawn No 2 likely planned to escape to Italy

Christos Pappas, the second-in-command in the Golden Dawn criminal organization who was arrested last week after being on the run since last October, is believed to have been planning an escape to Italy.

According to the police investigation, a close relative of Pappas made a trip to Italy in March to, authorities suspect, lay the groundwork for the fugitive’s escape there. Source said the relative made contacts with Italian far-right individuals. 

The assessments and suspicions of the authorities about the 58-year-old’s escape plan have been reinforced by nine handwritten notes found in the Athens apartment of a female friend where he was arrested last week. 

The notes have not yet been incorporated as such in the case file. Pappas’ lawyer Periklis Stavrianakis clarified in comments to Kathimerini “they have been sent for analysis to the Directorate of Criminological Investigations.”

