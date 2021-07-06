supermarket-customer-suffers-light-injuries-during-armed-supermarket-raid

A supermarket customer suffered light injuries during an armed raid on an Athens supermarket on Tuesday evening.

The robbery took place around 8 pm in the Kaisariani district.

According to initial reports, two people entered the store, threatened customers and staff with weapons and took an unknown amount of money from the cash registers.

During their escape, one of the robbers fired a shot into the air.

One customer suffered light injuries, possibly from pieces of broken glass. The customer was taken to hospital for first aid.

Police are conducting an extensive search for the perpetrators.

