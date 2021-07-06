NEWS

Supermarket customer suffers light injuries during armed supermarket raid

supermarket-customer-suffers-light-injuries-during-armed-supermarket-raid
[InTime News]

A supermarket customer suffered light injuries during an armed raid on an Athens supermarket on Tuesday evening.

The robbery took place around 8 pm in the Kaisariani district.

According to initial reports, two people entered the store, threatened customers and staff with weapons and took an unknown amount of money from the cash registers.

During their escape, one of the robbers fired a shot into the air.

One customer suffered light injuries, possibly from pieces of broken glass. The customer was taken to hospital for first aid.

Police are conducting an extensive search for the perpetrators.

[ANA-MPA]

Crime
READ MORE
police-find-missing-haidari-teen
NEWS

Police find missing Haidari teen

[Giorgos Vitsaras/SOOC]
NEWS

Golden Dawn No 2 likely planned to escape to Italy

manhunt-launched-after-shooting-in-halkidiki
NEWS

Manhunt launched after shooting in Halkidiki

[File photo]
NEWS

Police launch investigation after detainee escapes from hospital

Pablo Picasso’s ‘Head of a Woman’ (1934, left) and Piet Mondrian’s oil sketch ‘Stammer Mill with Summer House’ (1905), stolen from Greece’s National Gallery and recovered after nearly a decade, on display at police headquarters in Athens. [InTime News]
NEWS

Europol, Interpol asked about art thief’s contacts

[Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

How police got elusive Pappas