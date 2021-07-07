man-arrested-at-thessaloniki-migrant-camp-over-cleaver-attack

A 34-year-old Palestinian man has been arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki after allegedly attacking a fellow resident at the Diavata migrant camp with a meat cleaver on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the man he assaulted is a Syrian, aged 36, who is being treated in a local hospital for injuries to his arm. His condition is believed to be stable.

The assailant was also treated for minor injuries and will additionally face charges for damaging a guard box at the former military camp.

The assault reportedly occurred during a fight between the two men. It was not clear what sparked the altercation.