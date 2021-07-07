NEWS

Man arrested at Thessaloniki migrant camp over cleaver attack

[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]

A 34-year-old Palestinian man has been arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki after allegedly attacking a fellow resident at the Diavata migrant camp with a meat cleaver on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the man he assaulted is a Syrian, aged 36, who is being treated in a local hospital for injuries to his arm. His condition is believed to be stable.

The assailant was also treated for minor injuries and will additionally face charges for damaging a guard box at the former military camp. 

The assault reportedly occurred during a fight between the two men. It was not clear what sparked the altercation.

