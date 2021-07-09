surge-in-holiday-bookings-to-greece-after-uk-amber-list-changes

A decision Thursday by the British government to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries from July 19 has sparked a surge for bookings in Greece and other destinations, according to media reports Friday.

According to the reports, British Airways reported a 96 percent increase in the number of views on its website, while travel operator Thomas Cook said searches for Greece had “tripled in volume and will be the biggest winner from families booking last-minute summer holidays.”

“We have always said that vaccination is the key to unlocking travel and this means that millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer,” Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, was quoted as saying.