Surge in holiday bookings to Greece after UK amber list changes

A decision Thursday by the British government to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries from July 19 has sparked a surge for bookings in Greece and other destinations, according to media reports Friday.

According to the reports, British Airways reported a 96 percent increase in the number of views on its website, while travel operator Thomas Cook said searches for Greece had “tripled in volume and will be the biggest winner from families booking last-minute summer holidays.”

“We have always said that vaccination is the key to unlocking travel and this means that millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer,” Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, was quoted as saying. 

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
