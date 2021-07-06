greece-mulls-restrictions-on-interregional-travel

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]

Greece is considering the enforcement of restrictions on mainland interregional travel along the lines of the measures that apply for that to the islands.

This means that people would not be able to travel between regions if they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, or without showing a negative rapid or molecular test.

Since July 5, adults have only been allowed to make trips to the islands by showing a vaccination certificate, a certificate that shows they have recovered from Covid, or a negative PCR test or rapid test conducted up to 72 hours or 48 hours before respectively, but not a self-test.

Youngsters aged 12 to 17 can choose between all the tests, including the self-test, while children up to 12 can travel freely.

It is also recommended that people returning from the islands perform a self-test before returning to work and coming into contact with older people.

The measure excludes the islands of Evia, Lefkada and Salamina, as well as people who move between different island regional units for work on a daily basis, who will continue to travel by carrying out a weekly self-test.

Self-tests are also needed for travel between islands that are located at very short distances or on ferries that connect the mainland with islands at close proximity – e.g. with Lefkada.