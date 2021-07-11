portal-to-inform-owners-if-property-has-natura-status

Owners will be able to procure a certificate from the gov.gr digital portal that will inform them if their property belongs to the Natura 2000 network of protected areas or not.

The service will be provided in a few days by the Hellenic Land Registry, and is expected to be especially useful for private owners and investors, given that the slightest deviation in some areas implies different land uses and building conditions.

Until now, the relevant certificates had only been issued by the Environment Ministry in printed form.

Interested parties will be able to access the platform using their Taxisnet codes and obtain the digital certificate for free with just a few clicks. In this way, those who seek to buy or develop real estate in areas bordering on or part of the Natura 2000 network will be significantly facilitated, according to Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Stylios in comments to Kathimerini.