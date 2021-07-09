mount-athos-monk-with-delta-variant-described-as-stable

The condition of a Mount Athos monk who put in intensive care after being diagnosed with the Covid-19 Delta variant has been described as stable.

The monk had been transferred to Thessaloniki’s Papanikolaou hospital on 2 July, where he tested positive for coronavirus and was diagnosed with the Delta variant.

The unvaccinated 49-year-old religious is a member of the Panteleimon Monastery, where most of the monks are Russian.

Within two days he required intubation and suffered considerable damage to his lungs, a doctor at the hospital said, adding that the monk is a hermit who has little contact with other people.

The all-male monastic community comprises 20 monasteries whose population stands at around 2,000.