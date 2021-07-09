Almost 80% of third-level hopefuls avail of app to get results

Almost 80% of Greek third-level hopefuls received their matriculation results on their smartphones on Friday, availing of a new method to get their marks, the education ministry has said.

Results of the national university entrance exams are usually posted in schools and online on the ministry’s site, but this year the ministry launched an app that allowed candidates to receive their results directly on their phones.

According to the ministry, 73,273 students out of the total 92,020 that sat the exam, received their results on their mobile phones five minutes after they were posted online at 1pm on Friday.

The ministry has said that 77,415 candidates will be offered a third-level course in the 2021-2022 academic year.

