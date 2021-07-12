Vaccination rates starting to pick up 

Karla Gonzalez, gets a Covid-19 vaccination upon arrival from Argentina at Miami International, June 23. With a new variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, masks are again the focus of conflicting views, and fears, about the course of pandemic and the restrictions required to manage it. [Saul Martinez/The New York Times]

The government’s stated objective to increase vaccinations, especially amid the recent spike in infections, appears to be beginning to pay off.

According to the latest data seen by Kathimerini, the arrest of the significant decline in vaccination rates from Monday, June 28 until July 4, began on July 5, mostly, analysts suggest, due to the pressure exerted by the government and the rise in infections, which acted as a driving force for members of the public to get their shots.

More specifically, on Monday, July 5, appointments jumped to 52,974 from 10,758 on Sunday, and this increased trend has been maintained ever since.

People’s renewed interest in getting their shots also coincided with the government’s announcements regarding a division of areas between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, while on Friday, July 3, for the first time in more than a month, daily confirmed cases surged to more than 1,000.

Also encouraging was the fact that the biggest increase occurred among younger people, which at the moment are considered the main transmitters.

From June 28 until Friday, people in the 18-24 age bracket booked 76,007 appointments, topping the list, ahead of the 25-29 age group with 44,832 appointments, and the 30-34 group with 33,103.

Given that the government does not intend to take new extreme measures to curb the new outbreak, the plan is for it to do its utmost to increase vaccinations to build that coveted wall of immunity.

Top government officials have ruled out any possibility of new horizontal measures, and have referred to targeted interventions where needed – indoor areas and entertainment venues, which are areas where younger people congregate.

Relevant announcements are expected to be made this week. It will also be decided which professional groups will be obliged to get vaccinations.