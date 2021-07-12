announcements-on-mandatory-vaccinations-expected-on-monday-evening

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce on Monday evening the government’s decisions on making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for specific professional groups and on how indoor entertainment and leisure venues will operate.

The measures will be announced in a televised address at 7 p.m.

Speaking earlier to the press, government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said the new measures will seek to curb the surge in new cases seen in many parts of the country, including Attica, Crete and the Northern Aegean.