NEWS

PM orders Covid vaccination for healthcare workers as cases rise

pm-orders-covid-vaccination-for-healthcare-workers-as-cases-rise
[AP]

Vaccinations against Covid-19 will be mandatory in Greece for healthcare workers and nursing home staff as new infections in the country continue to rise, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

The measure for nursing home staff is effective immediately, while healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, he said.

Mitsotakis also announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, such as only allowing vaccinated customers indoors in bars, cinemas, theaters and other closed spaces. 

Authorities will also try to encourage inoculation of all personnel in the Armed Forces by bringing vaccination units to the camps, he said. Greece’s top brass were among the first to get vaccinated when the inoculation drive started in the country earlier this year.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]

Vaccine
READ MORE
discounts-mulled-for-vaccinated-commuters
NEWS

Discounts mulled for vaccinated commuters

announcements-on-mandatory-vaccinations-expected-on-monday-evening
NEWS

Announcements on mandatory vaccinations expected on Monday evening

court-upholds-rest-breaks-for-computer-work-in-civil-service
NEWS

Court upholds rest breaks for computer work in civil service

Karla Gonzalez, gets a Covid-19 vaccination upon arrival from Argentina at Miami International, June 23. With a new variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, masks are again the focus of conflicting views, and fears, about the course of pandemic and the restrictions required to manage it. [Saul Martinez/The New York Times]
NEWS

Vaccination rates starting to pick up 

[InTime News]
NEWS

Online event on fighting impunity

[George Vitsaras/SOOC]
NEWS

Call to church leadership to rally behind efforts