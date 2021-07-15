samos-village-evacuated-as-firefighters-battle-blaze

More than 22 firefighters aided by three helicopters and three air tankers were battling a wildfire on the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Thursday evening.

Kokkari, a village along the island’s northern coastline which is popular with foreign tourists, was evacuated as a precaution as the fire spread from a forested area near the village of Vourliotes located on Mt. Ambelos.

Winds in the area were blowing 3-5 on the Beaufort scale.

Greece often experiences wildfires during its dry summer months.