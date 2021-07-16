fire-rages-on-samos-for-second-day

Firefighters on the eastern Aegean island of Samos were battling with a wildfire for a second day Friday as reinforcements began to arrive.

​​More than 100 firefighters, seven ground teams, and volunteers were fighting the flames, while five water-dropping planes and six helicopters were deployed to assist from the air.

Another 52 firefighters and 22 fire engines were expected to arrive Friday on a boat from Piraeus.

Firefighters were on Friday combating the fire on at least three fronts, near the villages of Kokkari, Vourliotes and Mytilinioi.

Local residents were told to be on standby for an immediate evacuation via a text message through the 112 EU emergency number late on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, authorities evacuated homes and hotels in the seaside village of Kokkari, around 10km from the island’s capital Vathy.

An investigation has been launched into the case of the fire.