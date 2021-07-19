NEWS

Farmers to protest in Tripoli on Monday

Farmers in the Peloponnese are organizing a protest rally in central Tripoli on Monday, calling for measures to reduce their operating costs and increase their profit margins.

More specifically, the federation representing farmers in southern Greece is demanding tax-free fuel, lower value-added tax on fertilizers, veterinary medicines and animal feed, cheaper electricity, guaranteed minimum prices on their products and the abolition of the ENFIA property tax.

The rally will start at 11 a.m. outside the Tripoli rail station.

[Intime News]
