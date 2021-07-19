heat-to-give-way-to-rain-on-monday

The heat will ease in central and northern Greece on Monday, with lower temperatures, rain and even thunderstorms forecast by the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

The change of weather started on Sunday from Epirus in western Greece, western and central Macedonia, Thessaly and the Sporades Islands and will continue through Monday.

Attica will see cloudy conditions that will lead to possible showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the north of the region. The wind will remain at 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, while temperatures will range from 25 to 32 degrees.

In Thessaloniki, EMY expects some rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the city will range from 23 to 32 degrees.