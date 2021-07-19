police-uncover-alleged-migrant-trafficking-ring-on-lesvos

Police on the northern Aegean island of Lesvos said they have exposed a migrant trafficking ring that is also engaged in “espionage”.

The ring allegedly comprises ten non-nationals, including four members of a non-governmental organization, namely a Norwegian, an American and two Britons. The other members are of Syrian and Afghan origin.

Police have prepared a criminal file on the case, which has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office. The offences include facilitating the illegal entry of foreigners into Greek territory, espionage, complicating investigations by the Greek authorities as well as other violations of the criminal code.

Police announced details of the case a press conference in Mytilene, Lesvos’s capital, on Monday.

According to Lieutenant General Eleftherios Douroudous, “the organized activities of the 10 suspects began at least in early June 2020, in the form of providing substantial assistance to organized illegal migrant trafficking rings.”

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the counterterrorism unit also participated in the months-long investigation, police said.

[ANA-MPA]